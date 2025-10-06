There’s been a lot of changes at Boise Towne Square Mall in 2025. Kohl’s, Forever 21, Volcom and a handful of other stores turned off the lights for good.

While it’s a bummer to see them go, they may not be a direct reflection of Boise Towne Square Mall’s health. The mall lost its Kohl’s store after a January announcement that the company would close 27 stores across 15 states. According to the press release that accompanied the announcement, employees were given an opportunity to either accept severance or apply to other stores. Kohl’s has two other stores in the Boise area - one in Meridian and one in Nampa.

Meanwhile, Forever 21 chose to close all of its US locations after filing for bankruptcy for the second time. The fate of the Volcom store was similar. Liberated Brands, which operated Volcom’s US stores, filed for bankruptcy in February and closed all of their Volcom stores, as well as their Billabong and Quiksilver stores.

But Boise Towne Square Mall is putting in the effort to avoid becoming what the internet calls a “dead mall.” The definition of a dead mall varies depending on where you look. DeadMalls.com defines a dead mall as “one having an occupancy rate in slow or steady decline of 70% or less.”

Wikipedia adds “Many malls in North America are considered 'dead' when they have no surviving anchor store or successor that could attract people to the mall.”

Boise Towne Square Mall is trying to fill some of its vacancies, and one of those new stores opened over the weekend of October 2-5. Fabletics has graduated from a kiosk to a full-blown storefront between Box Lunch and Coach.

Shoppers who love athleisure wear are most familiar with Fabletics as an e-commerce brand that launched in 2013. Twelve years later, they’ve grown to have a pretty impressive footprint of 112 brick-and-mortar locations across North America. They specialize in men’s and women’s workout clothes and also shapewear and scrubs.

It’s a brand that has plenty of star power behind it. Actress Kate Hudson was one of the company’s co-founders. The brand has also collaborated with Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, Maddie Ziegler, Vanessa Hudgens and Khloe Kardashian.

It’s a more affordable alternative to Lululemon, which opened at the Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023.

More New Stores Coming to Boise Towne Square Mall Soon

There are more new options on the way for Boise Towne Square Mall. We reached out to the mall’s ownership to find out more about the concepts but haven’t heard back yet. These are the businesses listed as “coming soon” on the mall’s website:

Drop Piercing

Glow Golf

Snack

Tie One On