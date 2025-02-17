Boise Towne Square Mall Sadly Loses Another Tenant After Just 12 Weeks

✅ At least two major retailers and one Food Court tenant have announced plans to close in 2025

✅ Social media rumors indicate another major clothing store may announce closure soon

✅ Food Court tenant survived about 12 weeks

Boise Towne Square Mall hasn’t quite reached “ghost mall” status, but 2025’s off to a rocky start for the shopping center.

Boise Towne Square Mall Closures in 2025 So Far

Image via Google Maps

Perhaps the biggest surprise for shoppers was the announcement that the mall will be losing another one of its major anchors. In January, Kohl’s revealed plans to close 27 underperforming locations and an ecommerce fulfillment center. The location at Boise Towne Square Mall was on that list and it is expected Kohl’s will exit the mall by April. The store originally opened in late 2011 in a spot that was vacant for nearly three years. It had been empty since a former anchor, Mervyn’s, filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2008.

Volcom And Georgia May Jagger Celebrate The Premiere Collection Launch Of Volcom x GMJ Charley Gallay, Getty Images

It also appears that the Volcom store will be closing this spring too. The brand’s parent company, Liberate Brands, filed for bankruptcy. USA Today reported that all of the brand's retail store fronts will close this year. Our sister station called the Boise location after the news broke and an employee said they were told the last day would be in about “10-12 weeks” from the day the news broke.

We’re working to confirm the impending closure of another large clothing retailer.

Another One Bites the Dust in Boise Towne Square Mall’s Food Court

Facebook/Papi Churro

Now it looks like the mall quietly said goodbye to another one of its food court tenants. On Valentine’s Day, Facebook user Dom Falance posted a photo of a vacant counter at the mall’s food court in the “Boise Food Finds” group with the caption:

Talk about short lived. The former Papi Churro.

He wasn’t wrong. According to an old Facebook event invitation, the business celebrated its official grand opening on November 23, 2024. While they were open, they served authentic Spanish handcrafted churros, coffee/coffee based beverages using Landmark Coffee Roasters and homemade ice cream. All of the signage for the business has been removed.

The counter was located next to Orange Julius, one of the mall’s oldest tenants.

Boise Towne Square Mall Also Adds a New Food Court Tenant

Facebook/Boise Towne Square

Ironically, the same day that Falance made his post about Papi Churro’s demise, the mall shared a post announcing the grand opening of a new food court tenant. Zhaji Fried Chicken is now open next to El Chazo.

