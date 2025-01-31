Big Retailer Very Likely to Permanently Close All Idaho Locations in 2025

If you thought that 2024 was a brutal year for brick and mortar retailers, buckle up for a bumpy 2025.

According to Fast Company, last year produced the most retail store closures in America since 2020. By their count, more than 7,300 locations closed and a forecast from Coresight Research projects that the number that 2025 puts on the scoreboard could double that.

In early January, we predicted that these 9 major retail brands were most likely to close at least one, if not all of their locations in Idaho.

9 Big Brands Most Likely to Close Idaho Locations in 2025 According to retail resources across the web, these brands have been struggling and plan to close locations in 2025. Here's a look at how many Idaho locations remain as the year begins. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

By the end of January, one of those predictions had already come true. Macy’s recently announced that entering a “bold new chapter” meant that 66 of their stores would close soon. That includes the location at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene. Once they close their doors in North Idaho, the famous department store will only have one Idaho location left - Boise Towne Square Mall.

Boise’s mall got bad news the same day. While they’re not losing their Macy’s store in this round of cuts, another anchor will be gone by April. It came as a surprise to us, but Kohl’s also announced the closure of 27 underperforming locations. The Boise Towne Square Mall was on the list.

Idaho’s Remaining Big Lots Stores May Be Doomed

Now it appears that we’re a matter of weeks away from another one of those predictions coming true. After filing for bankruptcy, Big Lots closed their locations in Boise and Pocatello. The Meridian location also received the dreaded “closing this location” banner on their website. Someone carrying this sign was spotted nearby on December 7.

Jillian Cobler Jillian Cobler loading...

About a month later, Big Lots completed a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail that would allow Variety Wholesalers to take possession of 200-400 Big Lots stores and keep operating them under that name. Following the agreement, it’s been clear as mud as to which Big Lots locations will be saved by the new deal. We’ve been checking the Big Lots website nearly every day since then and Meridian still had the closing banner on their website…until recently.

Now Big Lots homepage and all the pages for their individual stores reads “All Stores Closing: Now Save Up to 10-40% Off Entire Store.”

Gordon Brothers Puts Big Lots Leases Up For Sale

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images loading...

At this point, Gordon Brothers has published two big lists of Big Lots leases up for sale. Fast Company says is a pretty good indication of which stores will be closing for good. They finally did something that the general public has been begging for…explain what a lease being for sale means. According to Fast Company:

When a store’s lease is sold, the owner is looking for a buyer to move into the store’s location, freeing it from its rental obligations.

All four of the remaining Idaho locations, including Meridian, are on that list. Fast Company reveals that Big Lots is asking to have until April 7 to put together the list of stores they want to keep open. Interested retailers have until February 10 to make their bids.

Remaining Idaho Big Lots Locations

Meridian:

100 E Fairview Ave

Lease Expires: 1/31/29

Annual Base Rent: $178,537

Lewiston:

1810 18th Ave

Lease Expires: 1/31/30

Annual Base Rent: $183,402

Gordon Brothers is accepting back up bids for this location

Idaho Falls:

1530 E 17th St

Lease Expires: 1/31/29

Annual Base Rent: $213,732

Gordon Brothers is accepting back up bids for this location

Coeur d’Alene:

101 E Best Ave

Lease Expires: 1/31/26

Annual Base Rent: $197,752