Thriving Idaho Mall Stunned By Permanent Closure of Popular Anchor Store

Earlier this week, we put together a list of major retail brands that we thought would be the most likely to close one or all of their Idaho locations in 2025. The list was put together based on statements and financial reports that the companies released last year.

While we thought our predictions would be accurate, we didn’t expect them to come true so quickly.

In December, GlobalData reported that legendary department store, Macy’s, was moving up their timeline for cutting 150 “underproductive” locations from their roster. They expected 65 of those locations to close by December 2025. Their prediction was only off by a few days. On Thursday, Axios shared a list of 66 Macy’s stores entering liquidation in January.

One of Idaho’s final two Macy’s locations is on the chopping block. Macy’s plans to close their location at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene. While the Idaho store hasn’t confirmed their final day, liquidation sales are expected to last eight to twelve weeks.

Over the last fifteen years, Macy’s closed their Downtown Boise location in 2010, their store at the Palouse Mall in Moscow in 2016, their location at the Nampa Gateway in 2017, their Magic Valley Mall location in Twin Falls in 2018 and most recently, the location at Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls in 2021. The location at Boise Towne Square Mall in Boise will be the ONLY remaining Idaho Macy’s store.

Silver Lake Mall is an interesting property in the day and age where the popularity of malls is declining and many are becoming “ghost malls.” The mall was purchased by a Coeur d’Alene based sporting goods store a few years ago. According to the Spokane Journal, prior to the sale, it was owned and managed by Brookfield Properties. The name should sound familiar to Idaho shoppers, as they operate Boise Towne Square Mall.

Macy’s decision to leave the mall leaves a rare vacancy, as the local owners have done an excellent job of keeping their storefronts fully occupied since they took over. The mall is anchored by the owner’s Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Inspiro and Planet Fitness. Hopefully, the thriving mall will be able to hold on to that Jo-Ann location, as the craft store also recently announced the closure of underperforming stores.

Boise Towne Square Mall Loses Important Anchor Store

While Boise Towne Square Mall is home to the final Idaho Macy’s store, the mall received bad news the same day as Silver Lake Mall. One of its anchors, Kohl’s, recently shared plans to liquidate the Boise mall location by April 2025. You can read our coverage HERE.

