9 Big Brands Most Likely Closing Idaho Locations in 2025

Time traveling through Google Maps images and archived mall directories across the state of Idaho can be absolutely wild. They’re visible proof of how quickly the retail environment can shift.

As the state’s population grows and technology advances, the way people shop continues to evolve, too. Online shopping, big-box retailers and changing consumer preferences have all played a part in the decline of one-beloved retail chains and restaurants. The result? An increasing number of vacant storefronts and for lease signs across the state.

It’s crazy to think that some stores that once served as staples of shopping trips and weekend outings are completely gone, only leaving memories behind. For example, how many of these 25 places do you remember shopping at when you were younger? They no longer exist in the Boise area.

Which Other Retailers May Disappear This Year?

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that many big retail brands have been struggling for sometime and have some difficult decisions to make in 2025. Some of the following retailers have already filed for bankruptcy. Others included plans for impending closures as they issued disappointing earnings reports to their investors.

Sure, there’s a possibility that a few may be able to bounce back. Take Rue21 for example. When Boise Towne Square Mall announced their “Grand Opening” near Dillard’s in September with the a #NewStoreAlert hashtag, shoppers were super confused on social media. It was obvious that those shoppers hadn’t visited the mall in a minute.

The young adult clothing brand filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and closed all of their stores, including the location at the Boise mall. However, their assets were purchased by a different company that started reopening a handful of locations, which included the Boise Towne Square Mall and Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls.

But for now, here’s a look at some of the big name retailers that are moving forward with plans to close and how many locations they have in the Gem State as 2025 begins.

