13 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Idaho Stores

2024 was a year full of changes for both restaurants and grocery brands. Unfortunately, not all of your favorites made it into the new year.

Many well known restaurant brands ended up closing locations in Idaho. Red Lobster, Denny’s, Golden Corral, Carl’s Jr., Bonefish Grill, MOD Pizza and Shari’s all closed at least one or more locations last year.

Idaho also spent most of the year wondering what the future held for one of its most well known grocery brands. Since October 2022, we’ve been wondering if the merger between Albertsons and Fred Meyer’s parent company, Kroger, would ever come to fruition.

After both a federal judge in Portland and a judge in Washington State ruled the merger would damage competition and shouldn’t happen. In early December, Albertsons terminated the merger agreement and decided to sue Kroger for billions of dollars in damages. That means that for now, the 10 Idaho Albertsons stores that were going to be sold off in the merger will remain Albertsons.

Not all of the changes Idaho restaurants and grocery stores experienced were that dramatic. In some cases, restaurants or food brands simply discontinued one of their items. It’s always a bummer when that item happens to be one of your favorites. We get it. As ‘90s kids, we still haven’t gotten over the loss of Ecto Cooler.

So which items will you not be able to find in Idaho in 2025? Here’s a look at some of the food items and drinks that got the boot last year.

