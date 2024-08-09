25 Famous Retail Brands That No Longer Exist in Boise, Idaho

We can’t say that we’ve traveled to every part of the United States, but we’d be willing to bet that over the past few decades, not many cities have transformed quite as dramatically as Boise.

Time traveling through Boise on Google Maps is wild. The first time the Google Maps car drove through our city was in 2007. At the time, the US Bank Plaza was the tallest building in the city. JUMP was a vacant lot and there were significantly less hotels and luxury apartments downtown. These 76 photos show just how dramatically the landscape has changed.

READ MORE: 19 More Stores That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall

With a change in the city’s physical landscape, the retail landscape has evolved almost as dramatically! Many stores that once served as staples of shopping trips and weekend outings have closed their doors, leaving only memories behind.

Get our free mobile app

As the city has grown and technology has advanced, the way people shop has changed. Online shopping, big-box retailers, and evolving consumer preferences have all played roles in the decline of once-popular retail chains and restaurants. The disappearance of these stores from Boise's streets or the Boise Towne Square Mall shows just how quickly the retail environment can shift, often leaving behind shuttered storefronts that were once the cool place to shop.

For those who grew up in Boise, the names of these stores bring back memories of weekend shopping sprees, holiday gift hunts, and family outings. Each store had its unique charm and catered to different needs, from electronics and toys to home décor and clothing.

How many of these do YOU remember shopping at?

25 Famous Stores That Don't Exist in Boise Anymore Some brands themselves are totally defunct. Others have pulled out of the Boise market. No matter which side of the fence they fall on, these stores are nothing but a memory now! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: The 22 Original Restaurant and Retail Tenants at Boise Towne Square Mall Boise Towne Square Mall turns 35 in 2023! We found a copy of the original directory from 1988 and these are the restaurants and food retailers you would've found there during its first year Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart