While online shopping is often easy and convenient, Idahoans still appreciate the ability to walk into a store and take home the item they were looking for the same day. However, Idaho shoppers may need to prepare for more big retail changes in 2026.

From restaurants to stores you’ve shopped at for years or decades, several national chains have announced plans to close hundreds of locations by the end of the year and those closures could affect the Gem State.

There’s no denying it. The cost of running a business is significantly higher than it used to be. When the cost of ingredients goes up, restaurants are forced to raise their prices to remain profitable. Those higher prices make it easy for consumers to cut the luxury of eating out from their budgets during uncertain economic times. Likewise, retailers selling all sorts of merchandise from clothing to electronics have had to adjust the price of their products due to tariffs that were introduced in 2025.

Once you factor in rising lease rates and more people choosing to shop online, it’s clear why so many companies are struggling to keep their doors open. Some are waiting for leases to end so that they don’t face additional penalties for leaving early. Others are shutting down their worst-performing locations right away to stop losing money.

Idaho saw that with several brands like P.F. Chang's, Rite Aid and JoAnn Fabrics which closed all of their Idaho locations in 2025. Which well-known brands in Idaho are likely to make similar decisions in 2026? Here’s what retail experts are saying.

9 Big Brands Mostly Likely to Close Idaho Locations in 2026 According to retail resources across the web, these brands have been struggling and plan to close locations in 2026. Here's a look at how many Idaho locations remain as the year begins.

