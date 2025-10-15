Whether it’s going to play superheroes at FanExpo or catching a concert at Red Rocks, every time I go to Denver my Facebook feed is flooded with ads for larger-than-life attractions. When you’re visiting a city for a specific reason, it can be tough to squeeze in extra fun!

Typically, I fit in two to three Denver trips a year. Over the last few years, my friends and I have been able to squeeze a few of those attractions into our jam-packed itinerary. Holey Moley, an indoor putt putt facility with pop-culture inspired holes and creative cocktails instantly became a favorite. The MeowWolf Convergence Station exceeded my expectations and I’d totally go back because I know there’s things I missed the first time around.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

But my Denver bucket list is long and I’ve got a serious case of FOMO because the ads I saw for the Museum of Illusions, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park and Slick City, an indoor slide facility, looked incredible.

Slick City May Be Sliding Into Boise

Facebook/Slick City Lakewood, CO Facebook/Slick City Lakewood, CO loading...

Well, if you’ve been to Denver and got ads for that last one, you may not have to buy a plane ticket to check it out! Slick City recently filed a planning permit with the City of Boise to renovate the old JoAnn Fabrics location on Milwaukee. In addition to putting in the indoor slides, they also want to add a cafe, additional restrooms and party rooms.

What to Expect From Slick City

These are all dry slides, but some of the ones at the Denver facility will remind you of slides that you’d find at Roaring Springs. Fast Lane looks a lot like Racing Ridge, Roaring Spring’s head-to-head racing slide. Big Wave seems awfully similar to the waterpark’s “The Avalanche.” And Royal Flush? It’s aptly named as it looks similar to Viper’s Vortex, the slide that everyone calls the “Toilet Bowl” slide.

READ MORE: Fabletics Opens at Boise Towne Square Mall, More New Stores on the Way

Most of Slick City’s locations have 10–12 slides and other attractions like Junior Jungle, Sport Air Court, Web Crawler, Freestyle Air Court and Zip Rail. In addition to their regular hours, they offer special events like exclusive hours for kids under seven, sensory hours, an adults only night and glow-in-the-dark nights. Ticket prices are comparable to trampoline parks in the Boise area.

The Brand’s Rapid Expansion

BoiseDev, which first reported this story, notes that not all planning permits result in the business moving forward but we think the possibility of Slick City expanding to Boise is pretty cool. The brand is growing quickly. They have 24 “coming soon” locations listed as opening between November 2025 and Winter 2026. That includes one in Salt Lake City which is targeting a Winter 2026 opening.

Get our free mobile app

Having a hard time visualizing what this sort of attraction could look like? Here are some images from their park in Denver.