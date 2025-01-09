Is Boise’s Mall Turning Into a Ghost Mall? Anchor Store Will Shutter For Good

Whether you call them dead malls, ghost malls or zombie malls, America has a fascination with watching the places we shopped as teens wither away and become abandoned places.

Don’t believe us? Search YouTube or Facebook for “dead malls,” you’ll find huge collections of videos and photos put together by “dead mall enthusiasts.”

READ MORE: 9 Big Brands Most Likely Closing Idaho Locations in 2025

It’s where you’ll find pictures of what they looked like while they were bustling with hundreds of shoppers and others of what they looked like after time forgot them. Yes, even locally! The Vintage Karcher Mall group on Facebook is full of photos of what Idaho’s first indoor shopping mall was like in its prime.

When Does a Mall Become a Dead Mall?

YouTube/Pesky Media YouTube/Pesky Media loading...

DeadMalls.com defines a “dead mall” as one with a high vacancy rate, low consumer traffic level or is dated or deteriorating. Malls listed on their site are ones showing an occupancy rate decline of 70% or less. Wikipedia defines a “dead mall” as one where there are no surviving anchor stores or a successor that could attract people to the mall.

Boise Towne Square Mall Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Dead Mall

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

On Thursday, Kohl’s shocked shoppers with a news release announcing the closure of 27 underperforming stores and ecommerce fulfillment center when its lease expires this spring. According to the release, the underperforming stores will close by April and employees were given an opportunity to accept severance or opportunity to apply to other stores.

Get our free mobile app

Much to the Treasure Valley’s dismay, the location inside Boise Towne Square Mall is on that list. However, the locations on Eagle Road in Meridian and Marketplace in Nampa are not affected.

With Kohl’s exit, the Boise Towne Square Mall will have two vacant anchor spaces, as the mall never replaced Sears after it closed in 2018. It might surprise you that the empty Sears store actually has a different owner than the rest of the mall.

The three remaining anchor tenants are JC Penney, Dillard's and Macy’s. We counted more than 25 vacancies, mostly on the second floor, on the mall's most recent directory.

Regionally, Kohl's is also closing a location at Portland Gateway in Portland and a free standing location in Riverton, Utah.

KEEP READING: 25 Stores That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall In April 2022, we counted 20 vacant storefronts at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Since it opened in 1988, a lot of stores have come and gone. While this is in no way a complete list of the stores that have moved on from the mall or closed completely, these are 25 that are no longer there. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

19 More Stores That Are No Longer At Boise Towne Square Mall Over 35 years, plenty of stores have come and gone at the Boise Towne Square Mall! Here are 19 more that aren't there anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The 22 Original Restaurant and Retail Tenants at Boise Towne Square Mall Boise Towne Square Mall turns 35 in 2023! We found a copy of the original directory from 1988 and these are the restaurants and food retailers you would've found there during its first year Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart