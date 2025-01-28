Popular Boise Brewery Announces They’re Closing for Good in 2025

Over the last fifteen years, we’ve seen a lot of changes in Idaho. While we may not be fans of increased traffic and a growing number of apartments that no one can afford, there are changes that are fun to watch.

For example, the state’s craft beer scene has absolutely exploded in recent years. According to the Brewers Association for Small & Independent Craft Brewers, Idaho is now home to 94 craft brewers and ranks an impressive #11 when it comes to the number of breweries per capita. That’s a 291% increase from the number of breweries in the state in 2011.

Boise Based Brewery to Close Their Doors Permanently in 2025

Unfortunately, one of those breweries is just a few weeks away from pouring their last pint. Clairvoyant Brewing Company announced the permanent closure of their Idaho Street location via Facebook. According to their post, the last day will be March 31.

Owners Mike Edmondson and Ryan Kowalcyzk started Clairvoyant in 2017 as a passion project and explained in their farewell post that they’ve never profited from the brewery. Every cent earned was invested directly back into the product.

They opened their first location at 2800 W Idaho Street in September 2017 and expanded to a second location in July 2022 after taking over a location on Chinden Boulevard that was once home to County Line Brewing. The Chinden location closed for good in October 2024, to allow Mike, Ryan and their head brewer Sean Pletcher to focus on the flagship location.

The post concluded with Mike and Ryan offering their contact information to those who may be interested in buying their brewery.

Several Boise Area Breweries Closed in 2024

Clairvoyant isn’t the only local brewery to call it quits in the past calendar year. Twisted District, which was also located on Chinden, wasn’t able to keep up in the current economy and closed for good in May 2024. Belmont Brewhouse plans to open in the space later this year.

A few days later and a little further down Chinden, Idawild Brewing called it quits at the end of the month. The owners, which welcomed their first child in 2023, closed their taproom in order to be present while their son grows up. Brown Beard Brewing Co. took over the space that they left vacant.

EDGE Brewing closed their brewery and restaurant on Steelhead Way in July 2024. However, some of their most popular beers can be found around town thanks to Western Collective stepping in to buy the EDGE brand

