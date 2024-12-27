See The List of Over 60 Boise Area Businesses That Closed For Good in 2024

From big chains navigating their way through bankruptcy, to small businesses that just couldn’t keep up with rising costs, the Boise area has said farewell to over five dozen businesses in 2024.

To say that this year was a rollercoaster would be an understatement. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that almost half of new businesses fail within the first five years. Sadly, that’s why this year end list is usually filled with so many local businesses with just one or two locations in the Treasure Valley.

However, this year we noticed a sharp increase in the number of big brands calling it quits. Despite emerging from bankruptcy, Rite Aid continued to close locations in the Boise area. The most recent location to close, the one in Vista Village, locked their doors for good on December 3.

Mall based clothing store, rue21 filed for bankruptcy for a third time and closed all of their locations, including the one at Boise Towne Square Mall almost instantly.

While Denny’s hasn’t filed for bankruptcy, they did close a number of their locations across the country in 2024. The Boise area wasn’t spared in the cuts. Our area lost three locations.

Big Lots is the latest major retailer to file bankruptcy and close locations in our area. Even before they announced plans to close all of their remaining locations, Big Lots already put both the Boise and Meridian locations on the list of the locations slated for closure.

See if you notice the same trend that we did while putting together this year’s list of businesses that called it quits in the Treasure Valley this year.

