This Tuesday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter in Idaho

There’s something so nostalgic about Christmas Eve. Sipping on hot cocoa, in front of the soft glow of your tree’s lights, watching It’s A Wonderful Life on TV after the kids have snuggled up in bed waiting for Santa’s big arrival.

It’s a quiet time for you to look back on what 2024’s dealt you so far and you can’t help but wonder “how different would 2024 have been with a few extra zeros in my bank account?” Sure, money isn’t everything but raising your kids in your dream house, booking that unforgettable trip to Disney or making some very generous donations to your favorite non-profit would be pretty darn awesome.

Well, you could rewrite your story and make those dreams come true before 2025 arrives with just one lucky ticket!

Mega Millions Jackpot Approaches Record Territory

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars

If you’re reading this story in Boise, you’ve seen the billboard on the Connector showing that the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $970 million for the drawing on Christmas Eve. That number isn’t just enormous. It’s also the seventh largest jackpot in the history of the game!

Should that winner come from the Gem State, it WOULD be a record here in Idaho! In the game’s history, 29 states have produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner and Idaho happens to be on the list. In 2011, Holly Lahti, a single mom from Rathdrum ended up with one of two winning tickets for a $380 million jackpot. She ended up with $190 million (pre-tax) after splitting the jackpot with a couple from Washington State. After the taxes, she received a lump sum of $80 million which she used to relocate, buy her own home, take a vacation, put toward tuition for her girls to attend a good private school and bought her dad a new home after his was destroyed by a fire.

If Lahti was able to do all of that with $80 million, imagine what you could do if you won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in Idaho history! At $970 million, the lump sum before tax would pay $439.9 million.

Thinking about buying a ticket? These retailers may be a good place to start as they’ve produced some big winners. Just make sure you check the hours since some will close early on Christmas Eve. You have until an hour and five minutes before the drawing to buy your ticket.

