30 Items Banned from Boise’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Game

As much as you want to go cheer on Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl, you cringed when you looked at the price of tickets and airfare. After how much you just spent to make the holidays happen, it’s not in your budget this year.

That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on experiencing a college football bowl game! Luckily, you live in Boise, home of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Sure, it’s not part of the College Football Playoff bracket, but if you’re burning a PTO day before the end of the year, it’s a REALLY good time.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl hosts a fan-fest before the game that features free fries from Simplot, an appearance by the Famous Idaho Potato Truck (and if you play your cards right, Spuddy Buddy,) Battle of the Bans, music and more. If you’re looking for some more adult fun, you can buy tickets for the ESPN zone for $95. That gets you access to beer, food, TVs, a heated lounge area and live DJ. Tickets to the game itself start at $20.

This year’s game is happening on Monday, December 23 at 12:30 p.m. It features a showdown between the Mountain West’s Fresno State Bulldogs and the Northern Illinois Huskies from the MAC.

Know Before You Go

Boise State’s normal clear bag policy will be in place during the bowl game. Also, the items below are banned from Albertsons Stadium during the game. If you did accidentally bring one of these items to the game, items that are not considered dangerous can be checked on the east or west sides of the stadium.

