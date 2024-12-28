Tasty Boise Comfort Food Destination Permanently Closing After 2 Years

Even though winter in Boise hasn’t been exceptionally cold (yet,) the damp, gloomy days after Christmas still call for comfort food. Sadly, time is running out to enjoy some gooey goodness.

If you’re a grilled cheese fanatic, two years ago you were just as excited as we were that Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese announced that they were expanding beyond North Idaho and opening a new brick-and-mortar location in the Treasure Valley.

The Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Origin Story

The original Meltz location opened in 2012 after two friends sat down to discuss becoming business partners over lunch. According to Meltz's website, they loved comfort food but didn't want it to get boring. They didn't want to call their food "gourmet" because it seemed a little too high-brow for their neck of the woods.

Co-owner Matt blurted out the word "extreme" during a brainstorming session and the pair ran with it. With his background in the industry, Chef Joe McCarthy knew that cheese was the perfect canvas to work with and that grilled cheese sandwiches provided endless opportunities for unique combinations and flavors. Just like that, Meltz was born!

The Coeur d'Alene location has racked up numerous honors including the title of Best Grilled Cheese in Idaho, Best Mac & Cheese in Idaho, Best Sandwich Shop in Idaho and one of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America. Two of their sandwiches even took the top spot at the 2013 and 2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitationals.

After a brief delay, the grilled cheese destination opened in the old Los Mariachi’s on Fairview in the fall of 2022. While at the Boise location, they earned the title of “Idaho’s Best” in the “best sandwich” category in 2024. Just a few months after the awards were handed out, they announced they were vacating the Fairview location and making the move to Chow Public Market by the Boise Spectrum in early September.

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Announces Permanent Closure of Brick And Mortar Location

Sadly, the location hasn’t worked out the way that Boise’s management has hoped. Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese announced that they’ll be permanently closing their physical location on December 31, 2024 via social media. However, if you LOVED their sandwiches you aren’t totally out of luck. The Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese food truck will be sticking around in our area. They recommend following their social media accounts or checking out the Street Food Finder to find their location.

Meltz joins the list of restaurants that called it quits in the Boise area in 2024.

