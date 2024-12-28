Boise Fine Dining Restaurant Closing For Good After 8 Years

For many of us, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago the Inn at 500 Capitol was just a parking lot near the Flicks.

However, if you time travel on Google Maps, sometime in 2015 a sign went up in that parking lot teasing the arrival of “Boise’s Very Special Boutique Hotel.”

READ MORE: Boise Businesses That Closed for Good in 2024

The hotel, one of the earliest built during Boise’s “room boom” opened in January 2017. With the grand opening of the hotel came a new fine dining concept for the Treasure Valley - Richard’s, named for Executive Chef, Richard Langston.

Now the restaurant is closing its doors for good after brunch on New Year’s Day. Langston and his wife, Melinda, are retiring after nearly 30 years of being restaurateurs in Boise. If you’ve never been to Richard’s or want to go one last time, they’ll be serving New Year’s Eve breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and a special NYE dinner menu from 5-10 p.m. New Year’s Day brunch, the final service in the Richard’s dining room will be from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and New Year’s Day will be the final day to use any remaining Richard’s gift cards.

What’s Next for the Inn at 500 Capitol Restaurant Space?

Google Maps + Canva Google Maps + Canva loading...

The Langstons have sold to the owners of Spitfire Tacos + Tequila in Eagle, who will renovate and reopen the space as “Hemlock,” a boutique neighborhood steakhouse. According to a post on the hotel’s LinkedIn, the new space will offer:

Rare and prime cuts of steak and a vibrant mixology program. Unique touches like table-side baked potato service. A lively atmosphere with striking interiors, live piano performances of ’90s hip-hop and top 40 hits, and special events like “Brunch with Beats,” debuting Summer 2025.

They’ve also launched their website, which revealed that Langston will be assisting with the first run of the menu. Construction on the space is expected to be complete in April.

Of the over 60 businesses that have called it quits in 2024, it’s nice to see that this one is simply so that a couple that’s worked in the industry so long can move on to new adventures. Congratulations Richard and Melinda!

Here’s a look at other Boise area businesses that have closed their doors in 2024.

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2024 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2024 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2023 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2023 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart