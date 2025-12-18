$1.5 billion. It’s hard to wrap your mind around what your life would look like if you were blessed with the winning ticket for the next Powerball jackpot. You’d likely put in your two weeks’ notice. Your mortgage, car payment and credit card bills? Paid. After an incredible vacation to somewhere that’s been on your travel bucket list for years, you may find yourself thinking “so now what?”

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after the Wednesday, December 17 drawing failed to produce a ticket matching all six numbers drawn. The jackpot for Saturday, December 20 now sits at $1.5 billion with a cash value of $686.5 million. The jump elevates this jackpot to the fifth largest in the multi-state game’s history.

While there were no jackpot winners, Wednesday night’s drawing produced some BIG winners, including another one here in Idaho.

What Were Wednesday Night’s Winning Powerball Numbers?

If you were distracted by your kid’s holiday concert or the office Christmas party that your boss insisted on having on a weeknight, here’s a replay of the drawing:

The draw produced six $1 million winners who matched five numbers, but not the Powerball. Those tickets were sold in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Two players in Arizona and Massachusetts matched five and had added the Power Play option to their tickets which meant their tickets were worth $2 million.

While Idaho produced 11,996 Powerball winners on Wednesday, Idaho’s big winner didn’t come from the regular draw. It came from the second drawing that takes place after the main event.

Powerball Double Play Drawing Leads to $50,000 Ticket in Idaho

If you’re unfamiliar with the Double Play option, Idahoans can add the feature to their tickets for $1 at the time of purchase. It allows players to use their Powerball numbers again in a second drawing that has a top prize of $10,000.

According to the Idaho Lottery’s Powerball winners page, one Double Play ticket in Idaho matched four numbers and the Powerball which means that it’s worth $50,000! Was it you? Check your numbers by watching this replay:

Hoping to win the big one on Saturday? Powerball tickets are sold until 7:54 p.m. MT/6:54 p.m. PT the night of the draw.