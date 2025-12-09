While the Powerball drawing on December 8 produced 3,983 winning tickets in Idaho, none of them were jackpot winners. The good news? None of the winning tickets sold in other Powerball states produced a jackpot winner, either.

Powerball Climbs to One of Its Largest Jackpots Ever

That means that the jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, December 10 has risen to $930 million. With a cash value of $429 million, it’s the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history. No one has hit the jackpot since winners in Missouri and Texas had to split the $1.787 billion prize from the September 6 drawing. However, this jackpot run has produced at least 50 “Match 5” winners who’ve each won $1 million and eight “Match 5 + Power Play” winners who won $2 million.

If you’ve got big lottery dreams of walking into your boss’s office and quitting your job when you win the jackpot, you’ll likely be stopping at Jackson’s, Albertsons or whatever your go-to Idaho Lottery retailer is on the way home to buy a ticket.

Why Idaho Players Are Also Turning to Scratch Tickets

Chances are you may think about grabbing some scratch tickets at the same time. We usually get $20 cash back after grocery shopping and take it over to the lottery vending machine. Those don’t give cash back, so we spend $9 on Powerball and the rest on scratch tickets.

How We Determine Which Tickets Have the Best Odds

There’s a strategy behind how we buy those! Not every state lottery posts regular updates on how close a game is to selling out and how many top prizes are remaining, but the Idaho Lottery has that information front and center on their website.

We always choose the ones with the biggest prizes remaining that are the closest to selling out to increase our chance of becoming a big winner.

Idaho Scratch Games With Top Remaining Prizes

Looking at the number of games can be overwhelming, especially during the holidays, so we decided to help you out and do the leg work for you! We pulled the games with the best odds of winning at LEAST $50,000! If you’re out and about, these are the tickets you might consider selecting if they’re available at your store!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of December 9, 2025. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

