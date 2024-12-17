2024 may be coming to a close, but big brand names shuttering locations all over the country isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

In the past week alone, we’ve seen headlines about Foot Locker planning to reduce their footprint by at least 400 stores over the next year.

Macy’s, which previously announced the impending closure of at least 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2026, said they’re accelerating their timeline. One report says the famous department store will shutter 65 locations by the end of January 2025.

Walgreens hasn’t released an official list of the 1,200 locations they’re cutting from their roster, however it appears the ball is rolling on closures. Local media outlets have reported impending closures in California, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The one thing that we noticed is that all of these locations are currently listed for sublease on Walgreens’ real estate website. So far, no Idaho properties appear on that site.

When Advance Auto Parts announced the closure of close to 750 locations, Market Watch’s headline read “Advance Auto Parks to Exit Western U.S.” It’s unclear how they obtained a list of what the brand’s new footprint looks like but the map in their article shows a complete exit in Washington State, Oregon and Nevada. From the looks of that map, it looks like a Northern Idaho store will be scrapped. It’s possible that a location in the Treasure Valley and another in Eastern Idaho may close too.

While we wait to see how those restructuring plans play out for Idaho, other struggling brands will permanently close Idaho locations before the end of 2024. These 13 brands have already done so. Now one more has permanently closed its doors in Eastern Idaho.

Big Lots Permanently Closes Idaho Location Ahead of Schedule

As we previously reported, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy on September 9. In the weeks since, they’ve announced the permanent closure of hundreds of stores across the country. At the beginning of the year, Idaho had six Big Lots locations which was significantly fewer than our neighbors Washington (26,) Oregon (14) and Nevada (13.) That didn’t insulate the Gem State from cuts.

The Boise store on State Street was listed in the first round of cuts and has already closed its doors permanently.

The Pocatello location appeared on the next list of closures. Shortly after we reported its fate, an employee at the store reached out to us and said their last day would be some time between December 22-31 depending on how quickly the inventory sells. Apparently, crowds in Eastern Idaho embraced the discounts because the store has closed ahead of schedule.

As of December 17, the location has been removed from the brand’s list of locations and is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

Meridian’s location is also being liquidated, with sales now starting at 40% off.

