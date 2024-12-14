Beloved Boise Area Restaurant Abruptly Closes For Good After 30+ Years

The number of places to grab a late night meal in the Treasure Valley has really dwindled over the course of 2024. Another restaurant known to be a late night destination, home of a great pie and a place for people to call home on Christmas has locked the doors for good.

Throughout the year, we’ve kept a running list of restaurants that have called it quits in the Boise area. While some were local restaurants that closed their doors with little to no warning, many were underperforming locations of larger, struggling name brands. While it’s not a brand known around the country, this restaurant group is well known in the Pacific Northwest.

READ MORE: Denny's Will Close 150 Locations, Idaho Already Loses 4 Locations

Financial Troubles for Shari’s Restaurants

In August, Portland’s KGW reported that Shari’s owed thousands of dollars in unpaid bills. Those outstanding bills were for everything from marketing campaigns, to construction work to plumbing services. That report also revealed that the Idaho State Commission has at least six liens against Shari’s Management Corporation for more than $200,000.

Get our free mobile app

In light of those financial struggles, Shari’s has been quietly closing locations in Idaho and the other states it calls home. Boise’s location near Boise Towne Square Mall was demolished a while ago to make way for a brand new bank branch. The Lewiston location closed in May, followed by the Idaho Falls location in July and Moscow location in August.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Nampa closed in October after court records showed a “Unlawful Detainer/Eviction” case filed against Shari’s Management Corporation in September. The judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Karcher Corner LLC, ruling that Shari’s pay them $1,768.18 for costs and fees, along with the property at 1807 Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Following Nampa’s closure, the regional Pacific Northwest restaurant only had three locations left in Idaho - Meridian, Garden City and Twin Falls

Shari’s Abruptly Closes Garden City Location

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Make that two. Guests who tried to visit Shari’s on Garden City this week were greeted with a sign that reads:

Thank you for helping support 30+ years of service in this location. Unfortunately our last day of operation is 12/11/24.

The sign goes on to invite guests to visit the Meridian location. Shari’s is just the latest in a string of abrupt restaurant closures. In the Treasure Valley. Biscuit & Hogs closed their last remaining location in late November.

KEEP READING: Boise Has Lost More Than 55 Businesses in 2024 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2024 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart