Another Popular Boise Area Restaurant Suddenly Closes For Good

Whether it was a late night meal, good pie or a place to call home on Thanksgiving or Christmas, foodies in the 2C could always count on this regional chain to be there for them. Now the lights are off and the doors are locked.

Last week, we shared the news that bankrupt retail chain, Big Lots, has plans to close another Idaho location before Christmas. When we went back to that story on our social media accounts, we noticed followers shouting out other restaurants that recently closed in the comments so we did a little digging and verified that Shari’s in Nampa has indeed, closed for good.

The location at 1807 Caldwell Blvd in Nampa has been removed from the regional family-style restaurant chain’s website. We also stumbled across a post on Facebook from a former Shari’s employee saying that the Nampa restaurant had been evicted on October 8. The post also alleges that Shari’s hasn’t been able to pay their bills or get food trucks to their restaurant. When it comes to the latter claims, it’s unclear which Shari’s location they were talking about.

However, a quick search of court records shows that a case for “Unlawful Detainer/Eviction” was filed against Shari’s Management Corporation on September 11, 2024. The plaintiff was listed as Karcher Corner, LLC. The judge ruled in favor of Karcher Corner and awarded them $1,768.18 for costs and fees and the property at 1807 Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard.

Financial Troubles Have Been Mounting For Shari’s

Earlier this year, KTVB’s sister station, KGW, reported that the chain has thousands of dollars of unpaid bills that have come back to haunt them. Those bills range from marketing campaigns, to plumbing services to construction work. Their report also said that the Idaho State Tax Commission has at least six liens against Shari’s Management Corporation for more than $200,000.

Founded in 1978, Shari’s still calls itself the “largest family-style brand in the Pacific-Northwest” but has closed multiple locations, some abruptly, this year. Idaho’s lost four since the beginning of 2024. Boise’s location near the Boise Towne Square Mall has been demolished and the property is slated to become a new bank branch. The Lewiston location closed in May. The Idaho Falls location closed in July and the Moscow location closed in August.

