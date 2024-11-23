Two More Trendy Boise Area Restaurants Announce They’re Closing for Good

Known for its oversized breakfast plates and serving mimosa in a bright pink lawn flamingo, another trendy dining destination has closed its doors for good.

Facebook user, Lindsey H. posted in the popular “Boise Food Finds” group:

Biscuit and Hogs is permanently closed on Linder as of Friday? What happened?

In a matter of hours, the post had over 130 comments from guests sharing their experiences and guesses as to what may have led to the restaurant’s downfall. Others seemed doubtful that the restaurant had actually closed since its Google listing still shows it as open. However, its listing on DoorDash says that the restaurant is “temporarily closed.”

Two other users, Don O. and Les B., settled the debate by visiting the location in Orchard Park and sharing a photo of the sign reading:

Customers of Biscuit & Hogs - Meridian: As of Friday, November 22, this location is permanently closed. Thank you for understanding.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise after the original Biscuit & Hogs near the Majestic Cinema on Overland closed in late October. Citing challenges, including building issues beyond the restaurant’s control, ownership said that they were thrilled to consolidate their operations into the Linder Rd location. That newer location lasted less than the year. It originally opened on January 3, 2024.

Biscuit & Hogs is owned by the same company that also closed Huck House Brunchette on State Street in September. Customers found out about the closure courtesy of a note that said “Like many small businesses and independent restaurants, we have faced challenging circumstances that have left us no choice but to close.”

Blue Bench Brunchette on Overland is still open. Brunchette on the Lake in McCall is no longer a sister to these restaurants. It was sold to a local couple sometime in 2023 and is still open.

Boise Fine Dining Restaurant Also Announces Permanent Closure

Meanwhile in Downtown Boise, the Inn at 500 Capitol will be saying goodbye to the restaurant that’s been there as long as the hotel itself. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, chef Richard Langston and his wife are retiring and have decided to sell their restaurant. BoiseDev has reported the new owners are the minds behind Spitfire Tacos + Tequila in Eagle.

Guests who love Richard’s still have a few more weeks to enjoy the fine dining establishment. They’ll stay open through the restaurant’s New Year’s Day Brunch on January 1, before the new owners will close it for a remodel. Gift cards are still good until January 1, 2025.

