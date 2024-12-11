Struggling Company Has Now Permanently Closed Idaho Store

From restaurants to pharmacies, big name brands have struggled to stay a float. While some brands like Joann Fabric and David’s Bridal opted to keep their locations in Idaho open as they made their way through bankruptcy, that certainly hasn’t been the case across the board.

Take Rite-Aid for example. At the beginning of 2023, the popular pharmacy chain had 14 locations in Idaho. Behind the scenes, the chain was financially hemorrhaging. They were $3.3 billion in debt and embattled in several lawsuits for illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers.

Eventually, they had no choice but to file for bankruptcy which led to the closure of hundreds of stores across the United States. Throughout and after bankruptcy, they reduced their footprint in Idaho to eight stores with the Vista location in Boise closing earlier this month.

It’s a tale that we’ve seen repeated over and over again in 2024. With just weeks left in the year, more than a dozen big brands have found themselves on the list of big brands that have closed some or all of their locations in Idaho. Now one more has closed their doors permanently in the Boise area.

Idaho Big Lots Location Now Permanently Closed

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy on September 9 and since then, they’ve announced the closure of three of their Idaho locations: State Street in Boise, Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello and most recently, Fairview Avenue in Meridian. What they didn’t do was make it clear exactly when the stores would close for good.

We caught this guy waving a sign outside the Meridian store on Saturday, December 7. Someone with ties to the Pocatello store said that they’ll probably close between December 22-31, depending on how quickly they can sell their inventory.

As for Boise? They’ve officially closed. The State Street location has been removed from the Big Lots website and is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google.

For now it’s business as usual at Big Lots stores in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston and Idaho Falls.

