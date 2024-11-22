Struggling Retailer Suddenly Announces Closure of Yet ANOTHER Idaho Store

It was just a little over a year ago that a major pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy and we speculated that it was possible that they may pull out of Idaho completely. We’re now wondering the same thing about another retailer.

Of course, the pharmacy chain we’re talking about is Rite Aid. Toward the end of September/beginning of October 2023, there were rumors everywhere that bankruptcy was imminent. Their stock had been trading below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days, which meant they were in danger of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Just a few days later, the chain filed for bankruptcy and began shuttering locations.

Prior to bankruptcy, Rite-Aid had 14 Idaho locations including six in Boise and two in Meridian. While they were going through bankruptcy, they’d release a new list of impending closures every few weeks. By the time they exited bankruptcy in September 2024, Boise had just three locations left. They also completely excited Meridian. Rite Aid may be out of bankruptcy, but they’re not done closing stores. BoiseDev, whose founder is related to the owners of the Vista Village Shopping Center, reports that the Vista location will close next month.

In 2024, we’ve seen that pattern repeat itself over and over again as these big brands opted to close some of all of their locations in Idaho. Another bankrupt brand (not Rite Aid) is adding more closures to this list.

Idaho Says Goodbye to Third Big Lots Location

As we reported earlier this year, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy on September 9 after months of speculation that they were on the verge of doing so. Their initial list of 394 locations slated for closure included the Boise location on State Street.

An additional list of closures uploaded in October revealed that the Pocatello location on Pocatello Creek Road was also being cut from the portfolio. Someone with ties for the store said their final day will be between December 22-31st, depending on how quickly they sell out their inventory.

Big Lots has just uploaded its FIFTH list of locations that will close and it’s terrible news for Treasure Valley discount lovers. They’ll be completely exiting the Boise area as the Meridian location at 100 E Fairview Ave will close, too. According to the webpage for that location, the closing sale is on now and discounts start at 20% off.

That means the final three Big Lots locations standing are located in Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston.

