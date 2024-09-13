Bankrupt Retailer Will Officially Close Its Location In Boise For Good

From restaurants to retailers to banks, 2024 has been absolutely brutal for major national brands. Less than a week after one major retailer announced the closure of all of their Idaho locations, another is starting to trim the number of stores they have in the Gem State.

A week ago, CNN reported that LL Flooring failed to find a buyer by the deadline laid out in their August 11 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. As a result, they started winding down the operations of ALL of their locations including their locations on Mossy Cup Street in Boise and Idaho North Hit Road in Idaho Falls. That decision made it the 14th major band to close one or more locations in Idaho in 2024.

As suspected, a 15th will join the list soon.

Boise Says Goodbye to Big Lots

As we recently reported, the discount retailer filed for bankruptcy on September 9. When the news broke, KTLA reported that 250 additional locations will close before mid-January 2025. At the time, the list of closures wasn’t included in the Big Lots bankruptcy docket.

Based on the fact that Big Lots shared publicly that they planned to close roughly 56% of their stores in Oregon, Utah and Washington State prior to their bankruptcy filing, we had a gut feeling that at least one of Idaho’s six locations would be in danger.

There’s now a list of 394 locations slated to be part of Big Lots initial closures attached to the bankruptcy docket and as we suspected, an Idaho location is on the list. The location at 7001 W State Street in Boise is listed as closing.

The timeline for the store’s liquidation is unclear, as the store hasn’t received the dreaded “closing this location” banner on its webpage yet.

If you live in the Treasure Valley, the Meridian location survived the first round of cuts. So did the locations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene.

