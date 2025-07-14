If it feels like your pantry has been under siege since the school year ended in May, you’re not alone! With the kids home for the summer, it seems like the requests for more snacks never ends. RITZ crackers have been a staple in Idaho kitchens for decades, but a few varieties are now part of a life threatening recall.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the maker of RITZ, issued a voluntary recall of several cracker sandwich varieties after realizing that some individually wrapped packs of peanut butter sandwiches may have ended up in packaging labeled cheese.

It’s obviously a huge concern for anyone that has a peanut allergy in the family. The Mayo Clinic explains that when kids or adults with a peanut allergy eat peanuts, their bodies attack the peanut proteins like their dangerous germs. A mild peanut allergy reaction can include symptoms like:

Hives, redness or swelling

Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat

Diarrhea

Stomach Cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Tightening of the throat

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Runny Nose

In severe cases, peanut allergies could lead to anaphylaxis which restricts a person’s airway and could lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, loss of consciousness or even death.

Which RITZ Crackers Sold in Idaho Stores Were Recalled?

Mondelēz Global LLC was very detailed in labeling which crackers are affected by the recall, so we’ll share the table that details the UPC codes and “Best By” dates as well as images of the packages. These are the 8, 20 and 40-pack products affected.

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

One individually wrapped product was also included.

What Should I Do With my Recalled Crackers?

These products are safe to eat if no one has a peanut allergy.. However, if you have a peanut allergy in the family the recall instructs you to throw the products away.

At this time there have been no injuries or illnesses related to these products, but the manufacturer would rather be safe than sorry which we appreciate!