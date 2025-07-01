Thousands of Idahoans are making their lists and checking them twice. Amazon’s popular shopping holiday is right around the corner and we can’t wait to take advantage of all the deals!

Amazon Prime Day Expands to Four Days in 2025

Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures Bruce Bennett, Getty Images loading...

If you missed the memo, Prime Day begins on Tuesday, July 8 and this year, the online retail giant is doubling the length you have to shop! In the past, Prime Day’s lasted 48 hours but this year, Prime members get a full 96 hours of deals.

Not only will this be the longest Prime Day in the company’s history, the company is also rolling out something called “Today’s Big Deals.” According to About Amazon, these will be themed daily deals on top brands like Samsung and Levi's that start at 1 a.m. MDT and will be available while supplies last.

Users with a “Prime for Young Adults” account will have an opportunity to earn up to 10% cashback on select categories. Alexa+ users can use the improved personal assistant to get notified when an item they’re eyeing falls into the price range that’s right for them.

Idahoans Enjoying Quicker Ship Times Thanks to New Nampa Facility

Amazon Fulfillment Center Operates On Cyber Monday Octavio Jones, Getty Images loading...

We don’t know about you, but we’re getting spoiled by how quickly everything from laptop chargers to swimsuits shows up on our doorstep.

Amazon opened a second facility focused on same day delivery in Nampa last October which is why many Idahoans, especially those in the Boise area, are seeing more and more items available for same-day or overnight shipping.

Amazon Issues Dozens of Recalls in June 2025

David Ryder, Getty Images David Ryder, Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately, when you sell as many items as Amazon does some of them are bound to have safety issues that the manufacturers weren’t initially aware of. Amazon has an extensive recall page that appears to be updated weekly.

Here are some of the most commonly purchased items available in Idaho that were recalled last month

