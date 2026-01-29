Whether you have kids or not, Gerber is hands down one of the most well-known baby food manufacturers in the country. The company has been around for nearly 100 years, so it’s no surprise that many Idaho parents have placed their trust in the brand. However, parents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular Gerber snack that may contain plastic.

The Food and Drug Administration shared that the company is issuing a voluntary recall of one of their products after learning the product may contain small pieces of soft plastic or paper. According to the recall notice, Gerber was informed by an arrowroot flour supplier that the foreign materials may have been in the product they provided to the baby food company for their Arrowroot Biscuits.

Gerber has cut ties with that supplier and is now issuing a recall of 5.5 oz packages of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits. The biscuits were made and packaged between July 2025 and September 2025 but have a long shelf life. That’s why parents are encouraged to check the 10-digit batch code and best by date to see if the product they purchased is part of the recall.

While no injuries or illnesses have been reported linked to the products, Gerber is taking a better safe than sorry approach. If you find the recalled product in your home, do not feed it to your baby. Instead, take them to the retailer where you bought them where you will be issued a full refund.

Here’s a look at the snack’s packaging, batch codes and best-by dates included in the recall:

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026

5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026

5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026

5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026

5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026

5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026

5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026

5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026

5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026

5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026

5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026

5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026

5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026

5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026

5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026

5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026

5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026

5253565505 Dec.10, 2026

5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026

5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026

5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026