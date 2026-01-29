Popular Gerber Baby Snacks Sold in Idaho Recalled; May Contain Plastic

Photo by Stephen Andrews on Unsplash

Whether you have kids or not, Gerber is hands down one of the most well-known baby food manufacturers in the country. The company has been around for nearly 100 years, so it’s no surprise that many Idaho parents have placed their trust in the brand. However, parents are warned to check their cupboards for a popular Gerber snack that may contain plastic. 

The Food and Drug Administration shared that the company is issuing a voluntary recall of one of their products after learning the product may contain small pieces of soft plastic or paper. According to the recall notice, Gerber was informed by an arrowroot flour supplier that the foreign materials may have been in the product they provided to the baby food company for their Arrowroot Biscuits. 

READ MORE: Recent Food and Product Recalls Idaho Should Know About

Gerber has cut ties with that supplier and is now issuing a recall of 5.5 oz packages of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits. The biscuits were made and packaged between July 2025 and September 2025 but have a long shelf life. That’s why parents are encouraged to check the 10-digit batch code and best by date to see if the product they purchased is part of the recall. 

While no injuries or illnesses have been reported linked to the products, Gerber is taking a better safe than sorry approach. If you find the recalled product in your home, do not feed it to your baby. Instead, take them to the retailer where you bought them where you will be issued a full refund. 

Here’s a look at the snack’s packaging, batch codes and best-by dates included in the recall: 

  • 5198565504     Oct. 16, 2026
  • 5202565504     Oct. 20, 2026
  • 5203565504     Oct. 21, 2026
  • 5204565504     Oct. 22, 2026
  • 5205565504     Oct. 23, 2026
  • 5209565504     Oct. 27, 2026
  • 5210565504     Oct. 28, 2026
  • 5211565504     Oct. 29, 2026
  • 5233565504     Nov. 20, 2026
  • 5238565504     Nov. 25, 2026
  • 5239565504     Nov. 26, 2026
  • 5239565505     Nov. 26, 2026
  • 5240565505     Nov. 27, 2026
  • 5245565505     Dec. 2, 2026
  • 5246565505     Dec. 3, 2026
  • 5251565505     Dec. 8, 2026
  • 5252565505     Dec. 9, 2026
  • 5253565505     Dec.10, 2026
  • 5254565505     Dec. 11, 2026
  • 5258565505     Dec. 15, 2026
  • 5259565505     Dec. 16, 2026

