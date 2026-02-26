There’s a single word that will make nearly every Idahoan’s eyes roll. That word is “growth.”

Boise’s no longer the city experiencing the biggest population booms in the country. Which Idaho town was recently handed that distinction? One that couldn’t control its curiosity or excitement over Arby’s.

READ MORE: Things That Surprise People During Their First Year in Boise

GoBankingRates recently analyzed population and income data between 2015 and 2023 to determine which city in each state was the state’s biggest “boomtown.” Meridian had been Idaho’s biggest boomtown for several years running, but this time around the title went to Kuna. According to their research, Kuna ranked amongst the fastest growing cities in the country with a staggering 56.8% population increase over the eight years of their study.

Get our free mobile app

What’s even more interesting than the population growth was the significant jump in the city’s income growth. Kuna’s per capita income rose more than nearly 74% over those same 8 years. The most recent figure in GoBankingRates’ study shows Kuna’s per capita income at $33,924.

Why Is Kuna Growing So Fast?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

According to the Idaho Business Review, it could be job opportunities. New business licenses sat at 111 in 2023 and jumped to 313 in 2025. Kuna’s proximity to Boise is also attractive, but you can buy a home and more property there without Boise’s high price tags.

CoStar News also attributes interest in Kuna to the major tech projects underway in the area. What was once rural farmland is shaping up to be a massive data center for Meta and the Gemstone Technology Park. Kuna’s attractive because of its open space and access to hydroelectric power.

What’s funny is that while national publications are making Kuna out to be the next big thing, the city’s most popular Facebook group continues to be full of small town energy. A few years ago “When is Arby’s going to open?” was the biggest question in the group. In 2026? Taco Bell was closed for a few days and rumors of a remodel, deep cleaning or secret corporate drama started to spin out of control.

That’s what makes this report fascinating. On paper, Kuna’s one of America’s fastest-growing cities. But for those of us who live here? Fast-food restaurants and why the power is out is what the community is actually talking about on social media.

Growth is understandably hard for those of us who’ve called Idaho home for a long time, but according to this report, it’s also reshaping incomes and bringing big-city incomes to a place that still feels deeply local.

Is this report exciting or eye rolling? It probably depends on who you ask!