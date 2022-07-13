Three Idaho Cities Were in the Top 15 Fastest Growing in U.S.

Idaho has remained at the top of the list for fastest growing states in America for some time now.

We have seen a steady rise in our population over the past decade or so, but this phenomenon has quickened exponentially since the beginning of the pandemic a couple of years ago.

What is causing this drastic change in population?

Experts believe people are migrating to Idaho for a number of reasons, but the most popular seem to be:

Affordable housing

Low taxes

All four seasons

The great outdoors

Clean, safe cities

What cities are experiencing the most growth?

Although Boise continues to have the highest population to date, we have actually seen remarkable growth in all of the suburbs outside of our state’s capital.

In fact, in a recent population estimate released by the U.S. Census Bureau, three Idaho cities in particular were named among the Top 15 Fastest Growing in the United States…

And it may shock locals to see which towns these are.

Actually, in all honesty, this whole list is pretty surprising.

Notice that all of these towns are either in the West or in the South, as people are beginning to migrate away from the big cities on both coasts.

