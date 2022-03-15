15 Fastest Growing Cities in Idaho; How The Times Have Changed!

In a fascinating new development, we learned that the population growth within the United States is drastically slowing down.

In fact, in the year 2021, the U.S. population only grew by 0.1% which is the lowest rate recorded in the history of our nation.

Key factors responsible for this shocking statistic are the pandemic, declining birth rates, international migration, fewer immigrants and an aging population.

However, if you are living in Idaho, you would have never guessed that the overall population is slowing down so quickly, because our state’s population is growing quicker than ever.

Between the years of 2020 and 2021 alone, Idaho’s population grew by roughly 53,000 residents, making it the fastest growing state for five years in a row.

So we were curious, which areas in Idaho have seen the most population growth?

Below we have a list of the 15 fastest growing cities in Idaho, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

These are in order of how much their population has grown within the last decade (between 2010 and 2020), and some of these numbers are pretty shocking to see.

15 Fastest Growing Cities in Idaho; Oh, How The Times Have Changed! These Idaho cities have seen tremendous growth over the past decade.

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Idaho May Shock You Idaho seems like a safe place to live... but these cities are significantly more dangerous.