For 14 years, it was a staple serving sushi, teriyaki chicken, General Tso’s and more at the corner of 22nd and Main in Downtown Boise.

It’s been a destination for countless date nights to family dinners, but this week regulars showing up for their go-to order were met with a surprise.

The doors at Sushi Joy at 2275 W Main were locked and it didn’t take long for the foodies in the popular “Boise Food Finds” group on Facebook to ask “did Sushi Joy close?” A local newspaper was the first to confirm that the restaurant has closed for good, explaining that a handwritten note on the door revealed the restaurant’s last day was June 1.

While regulars were surprised, a little Facebook sleuthing reveals that the restaurant was for sale as early as April 25. Real estate agent Fiona Zhang shared the listing on her page and was searching for someone to take over the 3501 square foot restaurant for $45,000. The current lease wasn’t set to expire until June 1, 2027.

It appears that Umai Sushi Burrito will move in soon. Over the years, the building has been a Denny’s restaurant and Chopstick Gourmet Buffet.

Sushi Joy is just the latest in a string of restaurants closing in the Boise area. Golden Wok recently closed so that the owners could spend more time with their nine year old daughter.

Jack in the Box is exploring the possibility of selling off the Del Taco brand that they purchased for $585 million three years ago. In the meantime, they did close at least one Del Taco location in the area. The location on Broadway abruptly closed in the middle of May.

These restaurants join this growing list of 2025 closures.