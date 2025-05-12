To say that people are feeling “uncertain” about the economy, may be the understatement of the year. As consumers are pulling back on their spending, there are some notable chains that have found themselves having to make some difficult decisions.

For example, as we’re sitting down to write this, we know that the two JOANN Fabric locations in Boise are in their final day. We stopped at both the Milwaukee and Federal Way stores at the end of April to do a status check.

READ MORE: Boise JOANN Fabrics Stores Confirm They'll Close By End of May

At the time, an employee at the Milwaukee store told us that they had until at least May 31 before they had to be out. She also believed that there were JOANN stores with earlier closing dates sending their remaining inventory to their store because they still had “thousands of boxes in the back.”

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

The Federal Way location also told us they had “about another month” and had a surprising amount of inventory left with more on the way every day. The Boise stores are a part of the nationwide closure of ALL JOANN locations in the midst of the brand’s second bankruptcy.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this year, we made a list of predictions for what brand could close some or ALL of their Idaho locations in 2025. Several have, indeed, closed locations in Idaho. There were also some businesses we didn’t expect to join the list that did including Kohl’s, Forever 21 and JC Penney.

Five months into the year, we combed through similar sources to see what the rest of the year may hold for major retail chains in Idaho. These seem to be the most likely to quietly close locations next.

7 More Big Brands That May Close in Idaho in 2025 According to reports from their own earnings calls or retail experts, the following brands are closing locations in 2025 and Idaho may not be immune. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 9 Big Brands Most Likely to Close Idaho Locations in 2025 According to retail resources across the web, these brands have been struggling and plan to close locations in 2025. Here's a look at how many Idaho locations remain as the year begins. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart