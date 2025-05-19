Another Well Known Boise Restaurant Suddenly Closes For Good

About a week ago we did a round-up of earnings calls and recent retail reports, to predict which major brand would be the next to pull the plug on an Idaho location.

This time around, well known restaurant brands seemed to out number retail brands. Within a week, one of the brands on this list did close a Boise location they were associated with. We’ll tell you which one after a quick recap of last week’s list.

7 More Big Brands That May Close in Idaho in 2025 According to reports from their own earnings calls or retail experts, the following brands are closing locations in 2025 and Idaho may not be immune. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Del Taco Closes Location on Broadway Avenue in Boise

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

While Del Taco wasn’t on the list we published last week, the CNN article that we cited did mention that Jack in the Box purchased the Del Taco brand about three years ago. According to their investor’s website, Jack in the Box Inc, completed the $585 million dollar deal in March 2022. At the time, Jack’s former CEO said:

We have ambitious growth plans for our combined company, and we are excited for the many exciting opportunities ahead. Together, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will benefit from a stronger financial model, gaining greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities, and unit growth for both brands.

However, the current CEO for Jack in the Box told CNN something very different after they became aware of the chain’s plan to close up to 200 underperforming Jack in the Box locations. That report also revealed that the company is exploring the possibility of selling Del Taco to another owner. He told CNN the following, while confirming those plans:

I don’t know that (Del Taco’s) results over the next several years are going to meaningfully contribute to Jack’s bottom line.

It appears that inflation and competition from the most famous fast food taco brand, Taco Bell, are factors in Del Taco’s slump.

Get our free mobile app

If they do find a buyer for Del Taco, that buyer will be acquiring one less Idaho location. Our friend Chip noticed that the Del Taco signage was recently removed from their location on Broadway Avenue in Boise. The location has also been removed from the list of Boise locations on Del Taco’s website.

That leaves just three locations in Boise, itself. You’ll find them at:

8687 W Overland Rd

3205 S Vista Ave

5008 W Franklin Rd

Locally, there are still locations in Nampa, Meridian, Kuna and Caldwell as well.

The Broadway location was temporarily closed earlier this year, due to a fire. The closure lasted from January 25-February 3.