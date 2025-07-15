When you woke up on July 5, did your social media newsfeed explode with memes about pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters and Halloween? Spirit Halloween banners are going up on some empty buildings across the Gem State and the Old Farmer’s Almanac just put out the latest update for fall.

While it still very much feels like summer, meteorological fall is closer than you realize. Meteorologists split up the seasons differently from what you see on a standard calendar. In their world, September 1-November 30 is considered fall every single year.

How Does the Old Farmer’s Almanac Make Its Long Range Forecast?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been publishing their sometimes ambitious long range forecasts for more than 230 years. Their website reveals that Old Farmer’s Almanac founder, Robert B. Thomas was a believer that sunspots could affect weather. They’re part of the three part formula that also factors in weather patterns from the last 30 years and study of the atmosphere.

What Does the Old Farmer’s Almanac Say About Fall 2025 for Idaho?

Idaho falls into the Intermountain region along with most of Utah, Nevada and portions of Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. These states, including Idaho, are forecasted to be warmer and drier than normal for fall.

What Makes Idaho’s Fall Outlook Weird?

It all has to do with timing. September is when you start anticipating putting away your summer shorts and sundresses and replacing them with cozy sweaters and scarves. Mother Nature has other plans this year. You may be reaching for an iced PSL this fall.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting September to give us above normal temperatures, especially later in the month. It’s also expected to be drier than normal. With home games on September 20 for the College of Idaho and September 27 for Boise State, we’ll take that for tailgating!

Overall, October is supposed to be pretty average as far as temperature and precipitation, but they are forecasting a stretch of “very warm weather” toward the end of the month.

That may be a welcome change for Halloween after last year’s cold snap. Low temperatures the week of Halloween dipped as low as the 20ºs in some parts of the state including Boise, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls.

What’s Considered “Normal” in Idaho’s Biggest Cities?

Here’s a look at the normal high temperatures for September and October for some of Idaho’s most popular areas:

Boise : 80º in September, 64.8º in October

Idaho Falls: 74.9º in September, 59.4º in October

Coeur d’Alene: 73.7º in September, 58.4º in October

Twin Falls: 76.4º in September, 62.3º in October

Lewiston: 79.5º in September, 63º in October