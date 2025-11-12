Blame it on Bing Crosby. You’re dreaming of a white Christmas every Christmas and when you live in a state that experiences all four seasons, it’s totally acceptable to get your hopes up! The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its 2025 Christmas forecast and you may be surprised by what it says.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Their 2025 Christmas Travel Forecast

It’s important to explain which Farmer’s Almanac this prediction was pulled from. Last week, the Farmer’s Almanac shocked amateur weather nerds with the news that the edition currently in circulation will be their final print run. They also plan to wind down operations of their website by the end of 2025. That’s the newer of the two well-known Farmer’s Almanacs published in Maine.

READ MORE: 2025 First Snow Date for 14 Important Idaho Cities Revealed

This prediction comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac based in New Hampshire, which was quick to scream from the rooftops that they aren’t going anywhere. In their social media post clearing up the confusion between the two books and websites, they also bragged about their 80% accurate weather forecasts.

What Does the Old Farmer’s Almanac Say Idaho’s Christmas Will Be Like?

Photo by Evie Fjord on Unsplash Photo by Evie Fjord on Unsplash loading...

The Old Farmer’s Almanac breaks the United States up into 18 geographic areas. Idaho’s in Region 13 (aka the Intermountain Region) that includes the eastern half of Washington and Oregon, most of Nevada and Utah, and portions of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.

The week of Christmas, the Old Farmer’s Almanac calls for warm temperatures with a few showers east, rainy periods west and then a few rain and snow showers east. When it comes to road conditions, western routes (where Idaho sits in this region) should be clear later in the week. So according to this forecast? If you're hoping for a traditional white Christmas, it's probably not going to happen this year.

How Much Should We Trust a Forecast Made a Month and a Half in Advance?

The publication swears by a secret formula dating back to 1792 that incorporates everything from sunspots and other solar activity to prevailing weather patterns and some actual meteorology. They insist that their long-range forecasts are 80% accurate.

That said, they certainly missed the mark for the Boise area. It said the odds of a white Christmas were “quite good.” In reality? It was 56 degrees on Christmas Eve, 42 degrees on Christmas and there wasn’t a snowflake to be seen. In fact, the Boise area didn’t see its first snowfall of the season until New Year’s Day 2025.

It’s been a while since the Boise area had snow on the ground on Christmas Day. We didn’t see additional snowfall on Christmas Day, but there were three inches on the ground in 2022. The last time snow fell on Christmas Day in Boise was 2021. The National Weather Service puts the probability of snow falling in Boise on Christmas Day at 18% and there being snow on the ground at 26%.