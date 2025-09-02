If there’s someone in your life telling you “it’s too early for Pumpkin Spice and Halloween decorations,” just laugh it off. Pumpkin spice products are all over store shelves. Home Depot’s had their Halloween decorations on sale for weeks. And fall started on Labor Day.

I can feel you giving me the side eye as you read that last sentence. You’re fighting the urge to correct me in the comments section, because you know for a fact that fall doesn’t begin until Monday, September 22. And you’d be right if I were talking about astronomical fall!

Meteorological Fall Began September 1

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that meteorologists look at seasons differently than the average person. The start dates for each season that you see on a regular calendar are based upon Earth’s position in its orbit. Those dates shift each year because the Earth’s orbit isn’t a perfect 365 days.

When it comes to comparing temperature, precipitation and other patterns, meteorologists like consistency. That’s why their seasons will start and end on the exact same dates every year. Their seasons are:

Spring: March, April, May

Summer: June, July, August

Fall: September, October and November

Winter: December, January and February

Meteorological fall is off to a toasty start in the Boise area! While we’ve seen considerably less triple digit days than we did last year, the National Weather Service says that the first few days of meteorological fall will be close to record temperatures.

First Snow Dates Predicted Across Idaho

That’s why it may feel a bit strange to talk about snow but you’re starting to see long-range forecasts for Winter 2025-2026 all over the place.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for an exceptionally frigid winter for Idaho, with the coldest snaps predicted for mid-January and mid-February.

Its rival, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, is predicting the opposite. According to their winter outlook for Idaho, we could see a warmer-than-normal winter overall.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s prediction for the first snow in Boise and other cities around the state is rooted in historical data collected over the years. When could we see snowflakes fly for the first time this year? Here’s what history tells us.

We’re a little surprised that ALL of these cities could see snow before the start of astronomical winter on December 21!

