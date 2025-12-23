Open Instagram or TikTok and you’ll find a number of trending videos of Idahoans acknowledging that this December has been unseasonably warm.

Quite frankly, the warm weather made activities like Winter Garden aGlow, the YMCA Christmas Run and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl more pleasant than they’ve been in years past. One thing we noticed listening to people in those crowds? There’s a strong belief that the warm temperatures are foreshadowing a downright frigid January and February.

While many Idahoans who love winter and everything the season has to offer are still optimistic that sort of weather is on its way, it will arrive too late for one beloved Idaho winter attraction.

The Ice Palace in Rigby Reverses Decision to Re-Open for 2025–2026 Season

A few weeks ago, social media celebrated the announcement that after a year off, the family behind The Ice Palace near Rigby would bring back their ice walls, tunnels and slides this winter. At the time, they weren’t ready to make an announcement about the official opening date since the attraction is weather dependent.

They finally shared an update on December 22, but unfortunately, it’s one that disappointed fans all over the state. The attraction posted this message on Facebook with a fairly green-looking image of the field where they planned to build this year’s Ice Palace:

We gave this season everything we had—planning, preparing, and waiting on the weather right up until the last possible moment. Unfortunately, the sustained freezing temperatures we need never came, and we’ve made the final decision not to open an Ice Palace this year. It’s a hard thing to share, especially knowing how much this community loves the Ice Palace. But we’ve always believed that if we can’t build something to our standard—something safe, beautiful, and worthy of your time—it’s better not to build it at all.

The message wrapped up with gratitude for the community embracing the attraction and hope that future winters may bring the return of something special to the property.

Other Winter Attractions Are Open Around the Boise Area

Meanwhile, several area tubing hills have opened for the season. Thanks to snow-making equipment, Gateway Parks at Eagle Island has been able to open at least one snow-tubing lane. However, the ski and snowboard lane is closed until temperatures allow them to make more snow. They’re optimistic that will happen over the next few days.

Bogus Basin’s snow-making equipment has also allowed them to open their tubing hill in time for kids to enjoy it on winter break. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions available in 90-minute increments.