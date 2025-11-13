For families across East Idaho, last winter felt like something was missing. For seven years, the Youngstrom family had been wowing families with their larger than life Ice Palace at LaBelle Lake.

Fans kept their eyes on the winter attraction’s social media pages, waiting for an opening date. On January 8, the family announced that the Ice Palace was taking some time off. In the message expressing their deep gratitude and support from the community, they did mention that they hoped to bring back the Ice Palace in the future.

Turns out, the future isn’t too far away! While catching up on comments under our article about the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s white Christmas predictions for Idaho when we noticed a comment from The Ice Palace Idaho on our Facebook page.

We hopped over to their page and discovered the best news ever! The Ice Palace is making its comeback during the winter 2025-2026 and the family is so excited to start building their tunnels, slides and other frozen wonders. It’s news that they wanted to share so families have something to look forward to, however they can’t announce an opening date yet because building the palace is dependent on weather.

While they wait for cooler temperatures, they did share some of the attractions guests can look forward to. The ice art formations and hundreds of feet of ice tunnels will be lit up in beautiful colors again. Kids can look forward to meeting their favorite winter characters every weekend the Ice Palace is open and fire dancers will be performing every evening. They’ll also reopen their kiddie sled hills just outside the Ice Palace.

A Galaxy Far Far Away at the Ice Palace, Winter Festival, Royal Coronation Day and visits from The Grinch are on the list of special events in the works!

The Ice Palace is located in Rigby, just over a four hour drive from Boise. Quite frankly, it’s one of those winter drives worth making time for because the memories you make there will last a lifetime.

Not familiar with The Ice Palace? Here’s a look at what to expect once they open for the season!