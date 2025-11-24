As Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Official Christmas Music station, we know that every tree tells a story. That’s why we’re teaming up with the Boise Christmas Show to celebrate the stories behind those special ornaments that make your tree uniquely yours.

We all have that one ornament. The cinnamon and applesauce gingerbread man your daughter made in kindergarten. The delicate glass angel that belonged to your grandma. The silly souvenir you picked up on your first vacation together. Whatever it is, it holds a memory that makes the holidays feel a little more complete.

Now it’s time to share that story with us! Send us a photo of your most treasured Christmas ornament along with the story of why it means the world to you for a chance to win free tickets to the Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho AND a free live Christmas Tree! Whether it’s funny, heartwarming, nostalgic or all of the above, we want to hear what makes it special.

Just enter your information and photo using the form below before Friday, November 28 to get in to win!

Mark Your Calendars for the Boise Christmas Show

When: December 5-7

Hours: Friday and Saturday - 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Expo Idaho

Admission: Adults - $5, Seniors (62+) - $4, Kids 12 and under - Free

What: 225 incredible vendors selling thousands of unique gifts and a chance to visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus!