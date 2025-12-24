By the time you stumble across this article, the countdown to Christmas Day will be down to just hours. If you’re planning to celebrate with friends or family over drinks on December 25, there’s an important Idaho law you should know about.

Idaho is among around two dozen states that still restrict alcohol sales on Christmas Day, but the rule isn’t as simple as implementing an “everything’s closed” policy.

There’s a section of Idaho code that reads:

No liquor shall be sold, offered for sale or given away upon licensed premises, and all liquor must be locked in a separate room or cabinet during the following hours: a. Sunday, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas from 1 o’clock A.M., to 10 o’clock A.M. the following day…

Why You’ve Had Sunday Drinks But Can’t Get Christmas Cocktails

If you’re scratching your head and resisting the urge to yell “fake news” because you know you’ve grabbed a bottle for a state liquor store on Sunday Funday or thrown back shots with your old high school friends after Thanksgiving dinner. That’s because Idaho law changed on July 1,1986 allowing local counties and governments to override the state’s restrictions by passing their own ordinances. They also have the ability to extend liquor by the drink sales to 2 a.m.

There was a catch to that new law, though. It only allowed those agencies to allow liquor by the drink sales on Sunday, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. Christmas remained the one holiday where no local exceptions apply.

That means that every state liquor store and contract store will be closed on Thursday, December 25. No exceptions.

Can You Still Grab a Drink at the Bar?

Here’s what I learned from sitting at an airport bar on Christmas Eve a few years ago. If your favorite restaurant or bar is open on Christmas Day, their drink menus are limited. They can’t serve you liquor by the drink like shots, mixed drinks and cocktails but they are allowed to sell beer and wine.

That’s why you can order a Christmas Day mimosa made with champagne and orange juice, but not a vodka-based Bloody Mary.

Stock Up on Christmas Eve

Planning to spike your hot cocoa with cinnamon whiskey or dress it up with peppermint schnapps? Wednesday, December 24 is your last chance. Idaho State Liquor Division stores will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Many contract stores will also be open.