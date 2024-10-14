3 Idaho Counties Make ‘Worst in America’ List for DUIs
It’s a habit we’re not exactly proud to have, but every Sunday over brunch one of the first things we do is pull up Ada Sheriff and count how many DUIs happened over the weekend.
In a day and age where Uber and Lyft are so accessible, we’re stunned at how many people are still making the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel after enjoying too many adult beverages.
READ MORE: The 15 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho Revealed for 2024
From Friday, October 11, 2024 through Sunday, October 13, 2024 there we counted 17 “driving under the influence arrest.” Five of those people are facing their second offense. Two of them were dumb enough to get behind the wheel and drink while driving.
Sobering Statistics for Idaho Drivers
Earlier this year, Forbes released a list of the worst states for drunk driving. While Idaho didn’t land itself in the Top 10, we don’t have any reason to celebrate. We were the first ones out, ranking #11.
According to the most recent traffic statistics available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-impairment was a factor in about 32% of the fatal traffic accidents in Idaho in 2022. 52 of those accidents involved motorists with a BAC of .15, which is nearly double the legal limit of .08.
What’s even more eye opening is the results of a study put together by a Florida-based law group. They took a deeper dive into the NHTSA data from 2022 to determine which individual counties in America were the worst for DUI fatalities. Not only did three Idaho counties find themselves in “The 21 Worst Counties for DUI Fatalities in America,” one of them tied for #1.
Curious which counties made the list? Keep reading to find out. It shouldn’t surprise you that all three of the counties also made the list of the 15 Drunkest Counties in Idaho.
The 21 Worst Counties For DUI Fatalities in America
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
KEEP READING: These Are the 15 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
The Drunkest Cities in Idaho and Its Surrounding States
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart