If you’ve ever grabbed a snack bar, tossed colorful treats into your car or bought a snack just because it was easy to eat on the go, you’re not alone. A lot of the foods we rely on to get through busy days are quick and familiar. However, have you stopped to think about what’s actually in some of them?

A controversial ingredient that’s still popping up on labels is Red Dye No. 3, a synthetic food coloring that’s been under scrutiny for years. Consumer advocates have been pursuing the Food and Drug Administration to ban the additive based on findings in animal studies. One study linked Red 3 to the development of thyroid tumors in rats. Other studies raised concerns that it could be linked to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in kids.

While the FDA dragged its feet, other parts of the world took action. The food coloring is already banned or restricted in places like Japan, the UK, New Zealand, China and most of the European Union. California wasn’t waiting around to see if the federal government would take action. The state passed a law in 2023 that gave manufacturers a deadline of January 1, 2027 to either remove the dye from their food products or lose access to store shelves in the most populated state in America.

Eventually, the FDA followed suit. Last January, they announced that the FDA would revoke approval for Red 3 in food products nationwide. Their deadline is set for January 15, 2027, two weeks after California’s.

Until then, it’s still legal and still showing up in some very popular products sold here in Idaho. Since we told you about the ban last year, several major brands pulled the trigger on reformulated their products. Others haven’t. Using data from the Environmental Working Group and checking availability at Boise-area grocery stores, we found foods that still list Red 3 as an ingredient in 2026.

Here’s an update of common products containing Red 3 Idaho shoppers can still find on local shelves.

