You’re a creature of habit and your grocery shopping list doesn’t change much week to week. If it feels like your grocery bill at Albertsons or WinCo has been creeping higher, even when you’re buying the same basics, it’s not your imagination!

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that several everyday foods Idahoans regularly toss in their cars now cost significantly more today than they did about a year ago. From the staples you need to host Taco Tuesday to after-school treats, these are the five goods that Idahoans are paying more for in 2026.

Sirloin Steak

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

Beef prices are rising quickly, which means that a good steak will cost you considerably more than it did last year. Experts say that the number of cattle in the United States is at a 70-year low. The cost of a USDA choice, boneless sirloin steak has risen nearly 22% from a year ago. The most up to date figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show sirloin steaks will cost you about $17.50 per pound in the west. That’s nearly $3.50 more than the national average.

Cheddar Cheese

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

Lower cow inventories also mean less milk is available to make cheese. Increased costs of labor, packaging materials and transportation costs can all contribute to more expensive cheese, too. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of a pound of natural cheddar in the West is up 21% from a year ago, with customers paying around $6.90 per pound. The national average is a dollar less.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

We’d rather have homemade chocolate chip cookies over the prepackaged ones, but who has time to make sure they’re baked fresh for school lunches regularly? Unfortunately, even cookies aren’t immune to higher grocery prices. The prices of prepacked chocolate chip cookies per pound are up nearly 18% from a year ago. Rising costs of some ingredients like cocoa and increased costs of labor, packaging and transportation are contributing factors. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a pound of chocolate chip cookies now averages about $6.45 in the West, more than $1.30 per pound higher than the national average.

Ground Beef

AHPhotoswpg AHPhotoswpg loading...

As we mentioned earlier, a tightening supply of cattle along with increased costs of feed and production has led to higher beef prices for consumers. That doesn’t just apply to high-end steaks. It means the beef for Taco Tuesday is more expensive, too. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of ground beef in the West has jumped nearly 15% over the past year. Shoppers in the region are now paying around $7.15 per pound.

Ice Cream

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

Experts say that the price of ice cream has gone up because almost every ingredient used to make it from dairy to chocolate chips has become more expensive. Chocolate flavors are even pricier than others because of the cocoa supply being negatively impacted by droughts in areas responsible for the greatest volume of cocoa. Like many food manufacturers, ice cream makers are also facing higher labor, packaging and transportation costs. The cost of a ½-gallon of prepackaged ice cream in the West is up more than 7% from a year ago. The average price in our region is about $7.35, almost $1 more than the national average.

Author’s Note: Data above is for the West region which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.