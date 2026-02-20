Boise has changed a lot over the last two decades. New buildings. New businesses. New annoying bike lanes. And thanks to Google Street View, new photographic evidence of what we were all doing in 2023 and 2024!

For any Idahoan that’s muttered the words “that was a field” or “I remember when that was a parking lot,” it’s sort of fun to drop the little guy on Google Street View and choose a date to see what Boise looked like 10 or almost 20 years ago. The Google camera cars helped create a little time capsule we can pull up any time we want to settle a debate over what a building used to be.

What’s wild about these images is that those Google cars rolled through the Treasure Valley capturing images of shopping centers, parks, coffee shops and the city’s busiest intersections without most of us noticing they were here.

That doesn’t mean that they didn’t notice us! While we were clicking around the latest updates, we realized just how many mundane Boise moments they snapped photos of. Google tries to respect people’s privacy by blurring faces and license plates, but that’s about it. You can still recognize your favorite t-shirt, someone’s tattoo or a familiar car.

It’s been a few years since the Google cars were in Boise and right now, the Gem State isn’t on the list of upcoming places they plan to map this year. Most of the recent images are from 2023 and 2024, but we still had fun pulling 15 screenshots that made us laugh or do a double take.

So now we’re curious. Do you recognize anyone in these photos? Did Google accidentally make you famous? Check out these photos and see if you see yourself!

