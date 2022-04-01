Smile! The Google Maps Car Was Recently In Boise – Are You In These Pictures?

With constant new construction and growth happening in the Treasure Valley, it was time for Google to send their Street View camera back into our area for some update snapshots!

The car visited a handful of areas in Boise and Meridian in June, August and September 2021. Living here, you know that Boise is always bustling during the summer months so we're not surprised that the car caught a bunch of people going about their daily routine.

Of course, when they stitch the photos together and post them on the internet, they blur everyone's faces out so it's tough to recognize the people nose deep in their phones crossing the street or enjoying lunch on one of Boise's many patios! But we're willing to bet you'd recognize yourself.

Are you in any of these photos? If you are! Shoot us an e-mail and let us know. If you're not but you think it'd be cool to be in these photos, keep an eye out for the car. According to Google's website, they're driving through Idaho again this year. Both Ada and Canyon County are listed on their route.

25 Times the Google Street View Camera Captured People in Boise The Google Street View Car rolled through Boise to capture to updated photos in June, August and September 2021! Were you one of the folks they caught on camera?

