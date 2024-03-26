One of the World’s Largest Inflatable Bounce Houses is Coming Back to Idaho

Over the last year, Boise Towne Square Mall has hosted some pretty cool events in their parking lot. Paranormal Cirque. The Cirque Italia Water Circus. Monster Bounce. One of those is to make a return trip.

Monster Bounce, the giant inflatable park that was set up in the mall parking lot last October, is getting ready to hit the road again for 2024! Kids and adults loved the attraction’s first trip to Boise that we’ve been selected as its second stop for the 2024 tour. At just over 23,000 square feet, the bouncy attraction is just shy of being the largest bounce house in the world.

Right now, that title belongs to a similar attraction called “The Big Bounce America,” which is also touring the country this spring. They have a handful of tour dates in California but nothing in Idaho, Utah or Washington State.

What Can I Expect at Monster Bounce?

The park map on Monster Bounce’s website shows 12 different attractions that kids of all ages can tackle during a visit and they provide plenty of photo-ops, too! Right off the bat, you can jump in the giant inflatable chair at “The Monster Entrance.” It feels a little bit like a crossover between the oversized chair at The Lowe Family Farmstead and the inflatable furniture that was super trendy in the ‘90s.

From there, you head into “Party Central” which is essentially an oversized version of your normal bounce house but so much cooler because that’s where you’ll find a DJ spinning upbeat, fun songs throughout your entire session.

Head straight back and you can tackle one of the five super slides.

To one side you’ll find a bungee run, maze airbag jump and tipping top.

When you head toward the other side of the oversized bounce house, you better feel adventurous. That side is where you’ll find the 350-foot-long, dual-lane obstacle course where you’ll crawl over things, under things, through things and bounce a lot.

If you always wanted to try one of those rock climbing walls, but were too nervous to do it (even with the harness on,) their climbing wall might be where you conquer that fear. If you slip or make a misstep, you’ll land on the pillowy bouncy surface.

Something about the Wrecking Ball feature makes us giggle. Maybe it’s seeing millennial parents swing it at their kids, darn well knowing that in their heads they're singing Miley’s “Wrecking Ball.”

There’s also a Battle Beam feature where you can go live out your American Gladiator fantasies or work a disagreement you’re having with a family member, friend or co-worker. We’re sure by the time one of you hits the mat, you’ll be giggling and it’ll be like it never even happened.

Finally, they do have a section of the park that’s reserved for kids seven and under and their parents where they can get away from the big kids. We’re not sure exactly what the sessions will look like once they blow this monster up in the parking lot in Boise but in other cities, in addition to this safer area for the littlest kids, they’ve also reserved certain sessions where only kids and parents that fall into this age group can access ALL of the attractions in the park.

How Long Can I Bounce?

Play time at Monster Bounce is similar to what you’d find at trampoline parks in the Boise area. You can pick a one or two hour session. Prices vary depending on which type of session you pick. Based on what they’re currently doing on the first stop in St. George, Utah it looks like one hour sessions are $12 and two hour sessions are $18. Kids three and under are always free. It’s a little cheaper than Fly High or Jump Time.

When Will Monster Bounce Be in Boise?

This time around, the attraction will be in Boise for an entire month, April 18 - May 18. Tickets will be available as early as April 4. Eastern Idaho will get a visit this year, too. Monster Bounce is scheduled to be at Grand Teton Mall July 11-August 10 with tickets going on sale June 27.

