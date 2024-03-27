Watch Out! These Are the 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Washington State

Forbes recently updated their annual list of “States With the Worst Crime Rates” for 2024. Nationwide, they found some good news. The rate of violent crime is down almost two percent from the previous year.

Violent crimes include murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Washington State’s violent crime rate sits at 3.76 and sits below the national average of 4. It ranked as the 25th most violent state in America.

CAnva CAnva loading...

We can’t say the same thing about the Evergreen State’s property crime numbers. Those looked downright horrific. The state’s property crime rate is 33.56, well above the national average of 20. You’ve got a 1/30 chance of becoming a victim of property crime in Washington. Those property crime numbers are the WORST in America by a significant margin.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Washington State

According to the latest “Crime in Washington” report available, crimes against property rose by 9.8% from 2021 to 2022. Of the 402,872 crimes against property reported, more than 44% of those crimes were Larceny-Theft offenses. The state crime clock shows that those types of offenses happen about once every 2.9 minutes

The most frequent places the larceny offenses happened were:

#1 Residence - 30.4%

#2 Parking Lots or Garages - 15.8%

#3 Highways or Roads - 9.3%

#4 Department Stores - 8.7%

#5 Grocery Stores - 5.7%

So what items did these thieves get away with? Here’s a look at the top 10 according to the most recent “Crime in Washington” report. It was released in July 2023, so we expect updated numbers as we get into mid-summer.

The 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Washington State According to the 2022 Crime in Washington report, these are the 10 items that thieves want to steal from you the most. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 10 Secret Spots Burglars Check First When Invading Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes. But are they actually safe? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley