These Are the Faces of 5 of California’s Most Wanted Women

When you think of Los Angeles, what do you picture? Glitzy celebrity parties. The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Beautiful weather. You’ll find all of that there, but with a population of close to four million people you’ll find some serious crimes too.

According to Neighborhood Scout, Los Angeles’s violent crime rate is more than double the national average. It’s 8.38, while the national average is just 4. For comparison, California’s violent crime rate as a whole is 4.99. Neighborhood Scout’s statistics for LA show that over the course of one year, they city saw 388 murders, 2,104 rapes, 9,180 robberies and 20,370 assaults.

The City of Angels' property crime rates are still above the national average of 20, but there’s less disparity between LA and the United States as a whole. LA’s property crime rate is 27.53.

When you look at the population density and crime rates for Southern California, you’re likely not surprised to learn that there are some bad apples that committed serious crimes in the area. The FBI Field Office in Los Angeles has a list of more than 50 individuals that they’re looking for and their crimes range from things like fraud to international kidnapping to murder to terrorism.

The one thing that stood out to us is that the majority of the wanted suspects on the FBI’s wanted list are men. More than 45 of the suspects are male. Just five of them are women. Here’s a look at their faces and their crimes. Do you recognize any of them?

5 California Women on the FBI's Most Wanted List The FBI's field office in Los Angeles lists these five women as some of their most wanted suspects. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

