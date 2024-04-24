An Open Letter to the Entitled Jerks at the Parkcenter Albertsons in Boise

Since March 5, the United States Census Bureau has been polling Idahoans about how gas prices are affecting their day-to-day driving behavior. They found that high gas prices have led an estimated 55% of us to adjust how often or how far we drive.

And we can’t say that we’re surprised. According to AAA, the price per gallon across the Gem State is 41 cents higher than they were a month ago. In the Boise area? It’s even worse. It’s up 47 cents. That might not sound like a lot, but even if you’re driving a smaller SUV like the Subaru Crosstrek that adds up to almost $8 every single time you fill up from empty. And let’s be honest, you’re playing chicken with your gas tank. You’re always filling up from empty because deep down you believe that if you wait just one more day, prices will come down.

OndagoArts OndagoArts loading...

In these times of high gas prices, there’s an unlikely hometown hero coming to the rescue. The Albertsons Express gas station at Parkcenter and Apple. With the exception of (sometimes) Costco, this gas station routinely has the lowest prices in town. Pair that excellent value with the fuel perks that you’ve accumulated from doing your grocery shopping at Albertsons? Your fill-up just got a little less painful.

READ MORE: Use These 2 Brilliant Life Hacks to Save Money on Gas in Boise

But it seems like this hometown hero is being used and abused, especially during peak hours. What do we mean? There are some selfish individuals, blocking their neighbors from taking advantage of the cheap gas…literally. They leave their cars parked and unattended at the gas pumps when they spend 10-15 minutes doing who knows what inside the convenience store.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Because of their prices, this gas station is ALWAYS busy. There’s almost ALWAYS a line for one of the 12 available pumps and these entitled folks are taking their good old time browsing the store. When you’re tired after a 10 hour workday, having to wait for a pump because someone is parked there is maddening.

Get our free mobile app

It’s one thing if someone quickly ran inside to pay at the counter or grab an energy drink. But leaving your car at the pump for 10 minutes while you scratch lottery tickets or are relieving some intestinal distress in the bathroom? That’s just unnecessary. There’s no lack of actual parking spaces at this gas station. There’s five directly in front of the stores and dozens more in the lot between the station and Orange Theory or you know…in the giant lot for the grocery store.

Pull up. Pump your gas. Move.

Thanks for coming to our TED Talk.

In all seriousness, if this is the only thing that went wrong during your day, you’ve got it pretty good. And if you’re there outside of peak hours/when the gas station is NOT busy, it’s not such a big deal. More or less, this is a reminder to “read the room” before you wander off.

KEEP READING: 12 California, Utah and Washington Truck Stops on the Do Not Stop List viral post has listed these locations as places not to stop to rest and recover. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Use These 2 Brilliant Life Hacks to Save Money on Gas in Boise Are gas prices holding you back from a road trip you were looking forward too? Use these life hacks to save a few dollars at the pump and get on the road! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart